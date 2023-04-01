UDA gang demands 20 people leave Northern Ireland for loyalist feud to finish or face escalation of violence

A UDA gang involved in a feud in North Down has said the dispute will only come to an end when 20 people — named on a list handed to a restorative justice group — leave Northern Ireland.

The list — which includes loyalist leader Adrian Price — comes with an ultimatum that they must leave their homes or face an escalation in the violence.

To date, over a dozen homes have been attacked.

On Thursday, 20 masked men were seen on the streets of Newtownards, close to the Weavers Grange housing development that has been at the centre of the trouble.

Police arrested one man at the scene and another three in a follow-up operation.

Among those told to leave the area is Price’s son Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnston, who has no paramilitary convictions.

Price’s home in the West Winds estate in Newtownards was attacked at the start of the feud that has now entered its second week.

Former members of the South East Antrim UDA, Price’s gang of around 50 men were expelled from the organisation earlier this month.

Since then they have come under attack from a loyalist faction calling itself the North Down UFF, which was previously affiliated with the mainstream UDA.

They come under the leadership of convicted extortionist Dickie Barry.

The threats to 20 people allegedly linked to the South East Antrim UDA faction follows an incident in a shopping centre in Newtownards on Friday when members of the breakaway faction attacked a rival loyalist in front of horrified shoppers.

Up to four men are said to have attacked one of Barry’s crew. They made off in a car that was intercepted by police.

It was reported earlier this week that the former SEA UDA faction were refusing to leave North Down, saying they would instead fight back.

Members of the loyalist faction, who had been accused of selling heroin, said they will not be leaving their homes and warned any further violence would be met with “an eye for an eye” retaliation.

The North Down UDA have now said that the gang led by Price has “no historical presence in the local area”, adding that it “played no role during the conflict and have never been recognised in Ards and North Down, either by our group or any other loyalist organisation”.

The statement adds that “initial steps were taken to remove this gang from the local area. In response they launched an indiscriminate bomb attack on the family home of a completely innocent and uninvolved relative of a loyalist in the local area”.

This is a reference to a pipe bomb attack on the home of a relative of Dickie Barry last week.

The feud has escalated into tit-for-tat attacks.

Two men, Stephen Daniel McKeag and Robert Montgomery have been appeared in court this week.

The pair, both 30, deny involvement in a petrol bomb attack on a property in Moyne Gardens last Sunday.

The North Down UDA said: “We have made it clear that there are a list of individuals, the names of whom have been provided via restorative justice organisations, who will never be safe in the local community and whose permanent departure would bring this dispute to an end.”

The statement added: “We will not be targeting or attacking innocent persons.

“Our dispute is with the crime gang and more specifically their so-called leadership.”

The Barry gang also said that the way to end the feud was for the faction “bunkered in to Weavers Grange now calling themselves RUFF (Real UFF) to leave the area”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: ”We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, if we receive information that a person’s life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”

Police have maintained a heavy police presence in the area with the 20 men named on the list so far defiantly refusing to leave the area, leading to concerns that there will be another weekend of violence across North Down.

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said loyalist gangsters cannot be allowed to terrorise communities.

He said: “These people have no place in our society, their existence has never been justified and they are little more than drug dealers and common criminals, existing only to line their own pockets, without a care for the people they falsely claim to represent.

“This situation is quickly spiralling out of control and I would urge the PSNI to step up their response and restore calm in these communities.

“I understand that police are in a difficult situation, but we need to shatter the illusion these groups have that they hold any power or influence in these areas.”



