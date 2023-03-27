UDA feud: Two taken to hospital after Newtownards attack as eight homes targeted in six days

Police at the scene of a petrol bomb attack in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards on Sunday night (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two people have been taken to hospital following a petrol bomb attack at a house in Newtownards, Co Down, which is linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the UDA.

A brick was thrown through the front window of the property in Moyne Gardens on Sunday shortly after 10pm, and two petrol bombs were thrown inside.

Fire damage was caused to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident. Police said a man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

“Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that they attended the scene.

“NIAS despatched one Ambulance and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene of the incident,” the said.

“Two patients were taken by Ambulance and Rapid Response Vehicle to Ulster Hospital.”

It comes as police revealed on Monday that eight local houses have been targeted within the last six days.

The PSNI’s North Down and Ards District Commander, Johnston McDowell said: “Police are investigating a linked series of incidents, including criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life.

"These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas.

“Since March 22nd eight houses, many of which were occupied at the time, have been attacked with a pipe bomb, petrol bombs and other implements. During this period there has also been two attempted hi-jackings and incidents of graffiti daubed on properties.

“All of these attacks are unacceptable but petrol and pipe bomb attacks are particularly reckless given their potential to cause serious damage to properties, injuries and death to anyone in the vicinity. The people behind these attacks have shown a total disregard for the safety of the community.”

“This activity will not be tolerated and I want to reassure people living in North Down and Ards that we have already increased our policing presence across the area so they can expect to see heightened police activity.

“The community can help us by sharing any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks and reporting any other suspicious activity directly to us on 999 or 101."

One incident includes a pipe bomb being thrown at a property in the town on Saturday evening.

Police at the scene of a suspected pipe bomb attack on the Bowtown Road of Newtownards on March 26th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have now confirmed the front window and a wall of the property have been damaged during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At around 9:35pm, it was reported that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the area. It was reported that a front window and a wall at the property were damaged during the incident.

"The property was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries.”

The incidents are understood to be paramilitary attacks linked to an ongoing feud, as the North Down UDA have warned members of a deposed loyalist gang that if they don’t leave the area, they, along with their families, will be considered targets.

Gerry Kelly, the policing spokesperson for Sinn Féin, condemned the ‘violent’ events.

“Reports of more threats, intimidation and attacks by loyalist gangs over the weekend are absolutely despicable and outrageous,” he said.

“The only motive these criminal gangs have is continuing to drive misery and fear into our communities through racketeering, drug dealing, extortion, intimidation, threats and murder.

“Rather than ‘expelling’ drug dealers from their gangs and issuing threats, the real question is why do they continue to exist 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement?

“These gangs have no place in our communities. They should pack up and go.

“There is an onus on political leaders to call out this intimidation and for the Police to act to hold those responsible accountable and end the continued existence of armed criminal gangs in our society.”