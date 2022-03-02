UAE’s anti-money laundering chief issues warning to criminals like Daniel Kinahan

Jack Catterall (left) lands a punch on Josh Taylor in their light-welterweight bout in Glasgow last weekend. Taylor was announced as the victor, but the scoring of the fight is now being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Crime boss Daniel Kinahan has attempted to appear as a legitimate businessman through his connections to high-level boxing.

THE United Arab Emirates “takes every measure to identify, investigate and take action against criminals, including with our international partners".

This is according to the UAE’s director general of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, who was asked in an interview this week how actively his agency is monitoring the activities of the Kinahan cartel, which is based in the oil-rich Middle Eastern state.

In a wide-ranging interview about the issue of money laundering in the Gulf state where gang boss Daniel Kinahan has been based since 2017, Hamid Al Zaabi was asked about members of the Kinahan cartel residing in the UAE and how actively his State were monitoring their activities.

“Money laundering, terrorist financing and associated offences are illegal. The UAE authorities are using all available resources to investigate and prosecute anyone engaged in these activities. With respect to your question, I cannot comment on individual cases,” he told AML Intelligence, the global compliance publication.

Mr Al Zaabi who is an anti-money laundering specialist with 22 years of experience, told the Dublin-based publication that: “Deportation and extradition can be punishments for foreign nationals who commit such crimes or are wanted on an arrest warrant in line with proper procedures.”

Kinahan is suspected by gardaí of still controlling an international drugs trafficking network despite his claims to be a legitimate businessman involved in high-level boxing promotion.

Jack Catterall (left) lands a punch on Josh Taylor in their light-welterweight bout in Glasgow last weekend. Taylor was announced as the victor, but the scoring of the fight is now being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Jack Catterall (left) lands a punch on Josh Taylor in their light-welterweight bout in Glasgow last weekend. Taylor was announced as the victor, but the scoring of the fight is now being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

It is understood that gardaí – with the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) being the lead agency – are continuing to build a major case against Kinahan. They hope it will lead to his deportation or extradition from Dubai and prosecution before the courts in Ireland.

The Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing, affiliated with the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, insists their state is “committed to combatting financial crime”.

This is despite the fact some of the world’s most notorious criminals have used the UAE, and particularly Dubai, as a safe haven.

Mr Al Zaabi’s interview with AML Intelligence comes in the same week Daniel Kinahan released a statement saying he has “nothing to hide” after his role in boxing was questioned following Josh Taylor’s controversial draw with Jack Catterall last weekend.

Although Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor, there was widespread shock when it was announced that the Scot had won a split decision – meaning he held on to his light-welterweight championship belts.

Mob boss Kinahan was responding after his name and involvement in the sport was raised in the Fight Disciples podcast.

The British Boxing Board of Control has since launched an investigation into the scoring of Taylor v Catterall.

There is no suggestion either man is involved in criminality.

Kinahan – who represents both fighters – issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will "answer any questions asked of me."

In a prepared statement attributed to Kinahan, he says: “Questions now being asked are necessary and timely and I wholeheartedly welcome them.

“Where unethical and corrupt practice exists it's important to expose it.

“I'm proud to represent Josh and Jack who are not only world-class fighters but personal friends.

“I will answer any questions asked of me and it's incumbent on others – advisors, managers, promoters, trainers and fighters – to do the same.”

Kinahan issued the statement after his involvement in boxing became the focus of the boxing podcast.

Last Saturday's split decision has sparked huge controversy in the boxing world, with numerous commentators calling into question the result.

Kinahan, named in the High Court as being in control of a drugs cartel, has become a major force in the world of boxing.

He has made a point of appearing in photos with well-known fighters – none of whom are involved in crime – in recent months in a bid to build an alternative reputation to that of a drugs cartel leader.