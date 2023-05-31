Two young men stabbed in Co Kildare as two males held over attack
Gardaí arrested and then released a juvenile male and a man aged in his 20s in connection with the incident
Paul Hyland
Two men were taken Naas General Hospital yesterday, to be treated for stab wounds, following an alleged assault in Co Kildare.
Latest Crime
BREAKING | Three suspected members of notorious burglary gang arrested after high-speed Dublin chase
Two young men stabbed in Co Kildare as two males held over attack
Gardaí trawl CCTV after thieves steal giant ice cream cone from outside Donegal shop
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Eamon Ryan continuing to block bill to allow gardaí wear body cams as Simon Harris fails to reach compromise
Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns those involved in horrific attack on children’s graves will ‘face karma’
Notorious thug ‘Border Fox’ Dessie O’Hare looks refreshed with one year left to serve in prison
‘At that moment, I thought he was finally going to kill me’ – woman’s terror at hands of ‘monster’ ex-boyfriend
‘I have no doubt that Dermot Carr has more victims – he is a predator and is sick in the head’, says father of victim
War on the Kinahan cartel: ‘Fear of financing terrorism spurred US to join forces with gardaí’
Top Stories
‘It’s our car, it was stolen from company’ – bosses seize Dublin restaurateur’s vehicle in ‘utterly bitter’ unfair dismissal dispute
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
EXCLUSIVE | 16,000 Irish victims of iSpoof site had €40m taken from them – with criminals posing as banks, gardaí and the HSE
Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash
Latest NewsMore
ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Vhi Women's Mini Marathon: Last minute training tips and advice for Sunday's run
Harry due to return to UK for latest stage of court fight over hacking
Apple’s App Store sales ‘ecosystem’ surges 29pc to €1.03 trillion
HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children
Bodycam footage captures the moment a driver launched their car off of a parked tow truck
‘I don't think any of those guys should be a part of the Ryder Cup team’ – Rory McIlroy on LIV rebels
Another Wales star retires ahead of World Cup as Rhys Webb steps away due to ‘uncertainty in Welsh rugby’
‘My wife is my therapist’ – Brooklyn Beckham on relationship with Nicola Peltz
Elizabeth Holmes to start 11-year prison sentence