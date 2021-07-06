Two women out walking struck by hit and run driver

Two women who were out for a walk were injured in a hit and run in Tipperary last night.

The two women, who are in their late 60s and early 70s, were struck by a van at around 9pm while out walking in Tinvane, Carrick-On-Suir.

The van then hit a ditch and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene in the direction of the Piltown Road.

The two women were taken to Waterford Hospital by ambulance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area or travelling in Tinvane at the time of the collision or prior to it to come forward.

They are appealing in particular to motorists with dash cam footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel garda station 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



