Two women in serious condition in hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Longford 

Two women are in a serious condition in hospital following a three-vehicle road collision that occurred in Longford today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses for the crash that happened at around 2.50pm on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road.

A female driver in her late 50s was removed to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

The second female driver in her early 50s was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in a serious condition. A third female driver in her early 30s and her two female passengers (40 years and 14 years) all received medical attention at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any road users who were travelling on the R198 in the townland of Cahanagh, Drumlish Road, Longford this afternoon Thursday 19th August, 2021 between 2.30p.m. and 3p.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”