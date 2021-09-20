| 16.9°C Dublin

Two women (20s) arrested in Dublin following €66,000 cannabis seizure

Ciara O'Loughlin

Two women have been arrested after gardaí seized €66,000 of suspected cannabis and almost €15,000 in cash in Dublin today.

This morning, Gardaí attached to the Crumlin District Drugs Unit searched a car on the Drimnagh Road and discovered 2kg of cannabis herb in the boot of the vehicle.

A total of €14,930 in cash was also found concealed within the vehicle.

Two females, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Crumlin Garda Station. They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

During a follow-up search operation at a residence in Dublin 12, Gardaí seized a further quantity of cannabis herb and cannabis resin.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at €66,000, all drugs will be sent for analysis.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

