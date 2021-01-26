Two teens hospitalised following stabbing in Dublin’s north inner city

A teenage boy is fighting for his life tonight in hospital while another has been seriously injured following an incident with a delivery driver in Dublin this evening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the East Road, East Wall, in the north-inner city after receiving reports of an assault.

Gardai were alerted at around 9.20pm and discovered two males, aged in their teens, with serious injuries.

The two casualties, one of whom is just 16, have been transferred to the nearby Mater Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

At least one of the youths is believed to be in a critical condition.

At this stage gardaí are investigating if the youths were involved in a confrontation with a delivery driver prior to the alleged assault.

Garda crime scene investigators are currently at the scene and are carrying out examinations.

A Garda spokesman said that no further information is available at this time.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact Store Street Garda Station.

Online Editors