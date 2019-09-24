Two teenagers arrested as part of probe into robbery which left woman (92) in hospital

TWO teenagers have been arrested by Gardaí over a robbery in which a 92 year old woman was knocked to the ground as her handbag was snatched.

The two juveniles were arrested in Macroom, Co Cork following a planned search operation.

Both were arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can be detained for an initial period of 12 hours.

They were taken to separate garda stations in Macroom and Bandon for questioning.

Both are being questioned about the robbery of two elderly women in Macroom town centre that left one woman, a 92 year old, shocked and with minor injuries.

The two women, aged 66 and 92 years, were out walking in the Castlegrounds in Macroom, when they were both knocked to the ground and had a handbag stolen by two young men who had run up behind them.

The thieves fled the scene on foot in the direction of Macroom Golf Club.

Both were later seen running out the Sleeven Upper road.

The 92 year old woman was shocked by her ordeal and taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) as a precautionary measure.

She had sustained minor cuts and was later discharged.

However, she remains deeply traumatised by the incident.

Superintendent Joseph Moore said it was an incident that had greatly upset locals.

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlegrounds in Macroom, Macroom Golf Club or Sleeven Upper, and who may have seen the two men to get in touch," he said.

"We are also appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time and who have dash cam footage.

"This incident happened during the day in a very public area so we are asking people who may have witnessed anything, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact us.”

Gardaí can be contacted at Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Officers said the public response to their appeal for information had

been overwhelming.

It is understood that CCTV security camera footage from business premises around Macroom will play a significant role in the investigation.

