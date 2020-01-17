Two people injured in north Dublin shooting

Gardai are at the scene of a shooting in north Dublin.

It is believed two people have been injured in the incident near Dublin Airport.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Killeek Lane, Dublin," a garda spokesman said.

Details are unclear at the early stages of the investigation but it is understood the victims received serious injuries in the attack.

The area is between the back of Dublin Airport and Ballymun.

More to follow...

Online Editors