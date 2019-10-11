Two people have been arrested over a Dublin stabbing which has left one man in a coma in hospital.

Two people arrested over Dublin stabbing which left man in coma

A man and a woman are in custody after being arrested as part of the garda probe into the violent assault.

A 39-year-old man was stabbed outside a house in Oakwood Grove, Clondalkin, at around 7am this morning.

The man had been involved in an argument with two people before he was stabbed several times in the body.

The attack is not being treated as a random incident and it’s understood that the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the injured man was taken to Tallaght Hospital with what have been described as serious injuries.

The victim has since been placed in a medically induced coma as he continues to receive treatment.

This afternoon gardai arrested a 40-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man as part of the investigation.

They are currently being held at Clondalkin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations are ongoing.

