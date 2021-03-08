Two people arrested, one charged following armed robbery in Cork pharmacy

Two people have been arrested and one was charged following an armed robbery in a Cork pharmacy.

Shortly before 10pm on Saturday night a man entered the chemist in Douglas, threatened staff with what is believed to be a knife, and stole prescription tablets.

Gardaí from Douglas and the Armed Support Unit attended the scene but a suspect was not located at the time.

After investigating CCTV, detective gardaí in Togher executed a search warrant in a Cork city house and arrested a man (30s) and a woman (20s).

A quantity of tablets believed to have been stolen during the robbery were also recovered.

The man and woman were brought to Togher and Bridewell Garda Stations where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”





Online Editors