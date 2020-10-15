Two people arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into organised prostitution, establishment of brothels and suspected money laundering offences

A man and a woman have been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of being involved with organised prostitution, the establishment of brothels and related suspected money laundering offences.

The man (40s) and woman (20s) have been arrested as part of ongoing investigations being undertaken by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB).

According to An Garda Síochána, the nature of the crimes suspected concern its 'Victim Centred' approach to 'prostitution' related crimes.

They are both are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

Speaking about the arrests today, Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly of GNPSB, said:"These arrests are significant in the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into suspected organised Prostitution and the establishment of brothels throughout the jurisdiction.

"The investigations have culminated in the significant arrests of two persons who are currently detained pursuant to Organised Crime related legislation. The investigations concerned reflect An Garda Síochána’s ‘Victim Centred’ approach to tackling criminality of the nature suspected and its pursuit to keep people safe.”

