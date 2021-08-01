Two people arrested in Dublin after gardaí seize €100k

Two people have been arrested in Dublin after €100,000 was seized by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting transnational organised crime groups, Gardaí seized the cash after intercepting a vehicle in the car park of a retail premises in Tallaght.

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of money laundering.

The man and woman were taken to Tallaght Garda station, where they remain detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The total value of cash seized in this operation is estimated to be in excess of €100,000, but this is subject to counting following forensic examination.