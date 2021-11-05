Two people arrested following serious assault in Cork City

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault that occurred in Cork City yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses that may have seen an altercation occur at Lower Glanmire Road after a man in his 40s was discovered with a head injury.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

A man and woman, both aged in their late 20s, have since been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

A comprehensive forensic examination of the scene has been completed by gardaí and an incident room has been established at Mayfield Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4554510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



