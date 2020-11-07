Two people arrested as part of fraud investigation into well-known Irish media company

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating a serious allegation of fraud in one of Ireland’s best known media firms.

The Sunday World has revealed that gardaí were alerted to the suspected crime when an official complaint was made by executives from the high profile organisation.

It is understood that when high ranking executives discovered the alleged fraud, they immediately contacted officers and invited them into the company to investigate.

In the process of their investigation two people were arrested and questioned by officers and were later released without charge.

Gardaí have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that they are currently preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A well-placed source within the leading media group told the Sunday World that they were shocked to learn of the alleged fraud.

“I know it sounds like a cliché but we are like one big family in here and to find out that an investigation of fraud is being carried out is just dreadful.

“Because of the current situation with Covid, a lot of people are working from home and you don’t see everyone."

Gardaí have confirmed the investigation in a statement.

It read: “We are currently investigating a complaint made by a media organisation.

“Two persons were arrested as part of the investigation.

“They have since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“No further information is available and investigations are ongoing.”

The media company was contacted by the Sunday World but executives at the company declined to comment.

