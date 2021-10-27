Investigators at the scene on Henrietta Street in Dublin on Tuesday night where a man was earlier found with stab wounds following an incident. Photo: Damien Storan.

Two men were being treated for stab wounds in hospital last night after being attacked on different streets in Dublin city centre when a row involving a number of people flared quickly.

The incident happened in the Parnell Street, King's Inns, and Henrietta Street area of the north inner city at around 8pm.

There were reports of a disturbance involving a group of men, and when gardaí arrived they discovered one man with stab wounds on Parnell Street, and another on Henrietta Street.

The ages of the men is not currently known.

Both were taken by ambulance to the Mater hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

Both stabbing incidents are thought to be linked to the one row, with the violence spreading across the north inner-city streets as it escalated, and the group moved or individuals were chased down.

The scenes were preserved for a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau and enquires are ongoing.