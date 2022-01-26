Gardai remove the body of a man left at a post office on Staplestown Road in Carlow on Friday night. Picture by Dylan Vaughan

Two men who are suspected of bringing a dead man into a post office and trying to claim his pension have been arrested tonight.

The duo aged in their 30s are being held at different garda stations in the Kilkenny/Carlow Garda division.

They are being questioned about one criminal offence which is deception and can attract a jail term of up to five years in jail on conviction.

Gardaí believe that Peadar Doyle (66) was dressed up and carried into a Carlow post office by the men on Friday morning before staff became concerned for his welfare and realised he was deceased.

A post-mortem examination has ruled out any foul play and established that he died within three hours before the bizarre incident.

An exact cause of death for Mr Doyle has yet to be determined but it is understood that he had not been in the best of health in recent times.

The two men are alleged to have tried to claim Mr Doyle's pension before they were confronted by staff.

The bizarre and tragic incident has made international headlines and has been the focus of a massive Garda investigation.

One suspect has already given a voluntary statement to gardaí in which he claimed that Mr Doyle was alive before he was brought to the post office.

Mr Doyle was laid to rest at St Mary’s Cemetery after a Funeral Mass at the Church of the Holy Family in Askea at 11am on Monday morning.

It was attended by a small gathering of family and friends of the man, who had an address in the Pollerton Road area of Carlow Town.

Gardaí believe that he died in a bedroom of that property on Friday.

A vigil was held for Mr Doyle in Carlow Town on Sunday night and he was described locally as a “quiet, decent man”.

Peadar will be sadly missed by his sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam and Christopher, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends, a death notice said.

The nature of what happened after his death has caused global shock and commentary.

The dead man’s appearance caused an An Post employee to become suspicious and she attempted to establish if he was unwell.

It is understood that at this point the younger men suggested he might be having a heart attack and dropped the body to the ground.

“Emergency services were notified and the two men made no effort to flee the scene,” the source explained.

A local woman who lives close to the post office told the Irish Independent her daughter witnessed two men carrying a man into the shop.

“She was leaving my house at the time and said the man looked unwell as his feet were dragging the ground,” she said.