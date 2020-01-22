Two men speak to gardai following home attack where man was doused in petrol and set alight

TWO men have presented themselves at a Cork garda station to speak with detectives following a brutal attack on a young man who was beaten with an iron bar and machete before being doused in fire and set alight.

The duo arrived voluntarily at Mayfield Garda Station and spoke to detectives investigating the attack at Dúnard in Mayfield at 4am on Monday.

Both spoke voluntarily to gardaí for several hours before leaving the station.

Neither was arrested. Both have addresses in Cork.

The duo indicated they wished to speak to investigating officers about the circumstances of what happened on Monday.

They arrived voluntarily at Mayfield Garda Station amid mounting concern amongst gardaí over further potential incidents.

Gardaí are now on high alert amid fears of retaliation over a brutal attack on a young father of three.

The 23 year old remains in a serious but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the attack at 4am on Monday in his

home at Dúnard in Lotabeg, Mayfield.

Neighbours in the quiet council estate were left appalled by the shocking level of violence displayed.

While gardaí initially investigated the incident as an aggravated burglary, detectives fear it was instead a deliberate and targeted

attack.

One theory being examined is that the attack may be linked to a personal dispute that erupted last year between the young father and people associated with a criminal gang on Cork's southside.

It is understood several threats had been made against the young man over recent months.

Two vehicles are being examined by gardaí amid suspicions they could have been used in the attack - while CCTV security camera footage from Tivoli, Mayfield and Ballyvolane is being studied.

Garda concerns over potential retaliation were heightened by inflammatory social media postings over the past 24 hours which one

garda source described as both "reckless and irresponsible."

In one social media posting, three people were identified by name as being responsible for the Dúnard attack - and they were warned that retribution would now be sought.

A video issued to Cork radio stations and described as "a revenge attack" has been dismissed as a hoax.

Gardaí have now stepped up patrols in areas associated with the various parties believed to be involved.

One garda source said "significant progress" was being made with their investigation.

Detectives believe three men went to the property with two carrying out the assault while a third kept a look-out and remained with the getaway vehicles.

Members of the man's family witnessed the horrific attack.

The victim was initially placed in a medically induced coma to allow doctors at CUH to treat his injuries.

He is now in a serious but stable condition but is expected to require months of follow-on treatment for his burns including skin grafts and plastic surgery.

His injuries have been described as potentially life-changing.

