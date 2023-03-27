Two men in critical condition after stabbings in Limerick as gardaí seal off parts of estate

The men, in their 20s and 40s, were rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick

Two men have been critically injured in a series of stabbings in Limerick City overnight.

The men, in their 20s and 40s, were rushed by ambulance from the Thomondgate area, to University Hospital Limerick, where both are in a critical condition.

Gardaí have sealed off several parts of Thomondgate and are conducting forensic examinations of a number of areas in the general area.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 2.35am this morning. A male (aged in his 20s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence on New Road in Thomondgate. The man was treated at the scene by Emergency Services and taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

“Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a second male (aged in his 40s) was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a nearby residence on Cross Road, Thomondgate. This man was also taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is described as critical.

“Both residences have been preserved for a technical examination by investigating gardaí.”

Gardaí have placed more than 20 markers beside apparent blood stains, along a vast stretch of footpath in the “New Road“ and “Distillery View” areas of the northside city community.

A large green in the area, as well as a number of houses, have also been sealed off by gardaí.

A garda photographer attached to the garda forensic unit has been recording the scene as part of an technical examination of the scene.

A second garda has placed a number of items into evidence bags at the scene.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who was in the area of New Road and Cross Road, Thomondgate this morning Monday, 27th March 2023 between the hours of 2.00am and 3.00am, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.