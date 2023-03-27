| 7.6°C Dublin

breaking Two men in critical condition after stabbings in Limerick as gardaí seal off parts of estate

The men, in their 20s and 40s, were rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick

The scene in Thomondgate after a stabbing incident Photo: Brendan Gleeson Expand

David Raleigh and Eoghan Moloney

Two men have been critically injured in a series of stabbings in Limerick City overnight.

The men, in their 20s and 40s, were rushed by ambulance from the Thomondgate area, to University Hospital Limerick, where both are in a critical condition.

