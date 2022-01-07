Gardaí have charged two men over an assault on a teenage girl that left her with serious facial injuries and in danger of losing one of her eyes.

The 18-year-olds were arrested yesterday morning following searches. They were charged yesterday evening and will appear in court this morning.

Alanna Quinn Idris (17) was the subject of an attack last week in Ballyfermot.

Alanna and her friend were set upon at the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road at approximately 9.30pm on December 30.

She suffered serious facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.

Her male friend suffered stab wounds as he tried to fend off the aggressors.

After surgery Alanna was told there was just a 10pc chance she would see with her eye again.

She is now home from hospital but is facing further surgery to her eye, as well as an operation to repair the damage to her cheek bones and eye socket.

Expand Close Alanna Quinn Idris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alanna Quinn Idris

On Thursday morning, gardaí from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin carried out a number of searches and arrested two young men in relation to the attack.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested and questioned in relation to the violent assault.

The suspects were held for questioning under section 5 of the the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a statement, officers said the two men were charged yesterday evening over the assault in the vicinity of the Civic Offices in Ballyfermot and would appear in court at 10.30am this morning.

A GoFundMe appeal to raise money for Alanna and her friend’s treatment has already raised more than €75,000.