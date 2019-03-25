Two men hospitalised with head injuries after late-night assault

TWO men have been hospitalised after they suffered head injuries in a late-night assault.

TWO men have been hospitalised after they suffered head injuries in a late-night assault.

Gardai are appealing for information after the incident that happened in the New Inn area of Cashel, Co Tipperary at around 11pm last night.

A garda spokesman said: "Two men aged in their 20's and 30's received head injuries during an assault in a public house and were taken to South Tipperary Hospital.

"Gardaí wish to speak to anybody who was present in New Inn Village or passed through the village between 9pm and 11.30pm on 24th March 2018."

Anyone who has information or who can assist are urged to contact the incident room at Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.

Online Editors