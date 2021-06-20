Two men hospitalised after separate knife attacks within half hour in Dublin 15

Two men had to receive hospital treatment after separate knife attacks within a half an hour in the Dublin 15 area on Saturday afternoon.

In the first a man in his 40s received a wound to his right cheek after being assaulted with a blade at Parslickstown Drive, near Mulhuddart at approximately 4.30pm.

The incident was reported to Gardaí and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Then at 5pm, a man in his early 30s who was reported as walking in the Fortlawn Drive area near Sheepmoor was set upon and received apparent stab wounds to his back and thigh.

He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Gardai do not believe the incidents are connected, and both attacks are under investigation.