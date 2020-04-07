Two men hospitalised after Cork stabbing incident

A YOUNG man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Cork.

The incident erupted at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane on Cork's southside shortly after 9pm on Tuesday.

The incident is believed to have followed a dispute between a number of young men in the area.

One man in his early 20s was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by ambulance after paramedics were called to the scene.

He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The man was scheduled to undergo surgery for his injuries.

Gardaí attended the scene and began door-to-door inquiries in a bid to determine the precise circumstances in which the man sustained the stab and slash injuries.

No arrests were made.

The scene was preserved to allow for a full forensic examination by garda technical experts on Wednesday.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or suspicious activity is asked to contact Togher Garda Station.

