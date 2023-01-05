Two men charged in connection with murder of Muhamud Ilyas (22)

Two men will appear in court charged in connection with the murder of Muhamud Ilyas in Dublin last month.

The body of Mr Ilyas (22) was discovered at a remote location in a field on the Meath-Dublin border on December 10.

It is alleged Mr Ilyas was murdered the day before, Friday, December 9. He had been reported missing before his body was discovered at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath.

Two men in their 20s were arrested yesterday, Wednesday, by Gardaí investigating the murder were charged by gardaí at Blanchardstown Garda Station this evening.

Both men are expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning, Friday, January 6, at 10.30am.

The men were third and fourth males to be arrested as part of the massive investigation into the violent death of Mr Ilyas.

On December 15, two other men arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mr Ilyas were released without charge after being detained for a number of hours at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The men, one aged in his 50s and the second aged in his late teens, were both arrested as part of this investigation and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.