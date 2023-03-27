Two men charged in connection with €200k cannabis found in Roscommon grow house

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s will appear before Mullingar District Court this morning in connection with a €200,000 seizure of cannabis in Roscommon.

Gardaí in Roscommon arrested and charged the two men following the discovery of a grow house in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon, on Sunday morning.

At approximately 11am yesterday morning, a search operation was conducted by the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from gardaí at Castlerea Garda Station, at a premises in Ballinlough.

During the course of this search, gardaí discovered a grow house operation within the premises. Approximately 250 suspected cannabis plants at varying maturities were seized with an estimated street value of €200,000.

The two were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Co. Roscommon.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.