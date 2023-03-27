| 1.6°C Dublin

Two men charged in connection with €200k cannabis found in Roscommon grow house

The Roscommon grow house uncovered by Gardaí on Sunday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Eoghan Moloney

Two men aged in their 40s and 50s will appear before Mullingar District Court this morning in connection with a €200,000 seizure of cannabis in Roscommon.

Gardaí in Roscommon arrested and charged the two men following the discovery of a grow house in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon, on Sunday morning.

