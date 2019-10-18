Detectives investigating an attempted murder linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud have arrested two men.

Detectives investigating an attempted murder linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud have arrested two men.

Two men arrested over attempted murder linked to Hutch/Kinahan feud

The suspects are being questioned about the shooting of James ‘Mago’ Gately in Dublin in May 2017.

The 32-year-old victim, who has links to the Hutch crime gang, survived despite being shot at multiple times outside a service station in Clonshaugh.

Gardaí today said that two men - aged in their 20s and 50s - are being held at separate garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Independent.ie understands that the younger suspect, from Dublin, was previously arrested as part of the investigation.

The older man in custody, with an address in Co Louth, previously had his car seized by investigating gardaí.

He also has strong links to dissident republicans.

They are being held at Coolock and Ballymun Garda Stations and can be detained for up to seven days.

The attempted murder of James Gately is linked to the Hutch/Kinahan feud which has claimed up to 18 lives.

Online Editors