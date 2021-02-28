Two men arrested in relation to Clare shooting incident

Gardaí have arrested two men in relation to an investigation into a shooting incident in Clare which left two men with gunshot wounds.

At around 12.20am on January 18, gardaí responded to reports of shots fired outside a pub in Sixmilebridge village.

Two men, aged 21 and 66, were discovered at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were treated on site before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

Last Thursday, gardaí arrested a man in Dublin in his twenties in relation to the incident. He is currently being detained at Shannon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act of 2007.

Yesterday morning, they arrested another man in his twenties in Limerick. He’s being detained in Ennis Garda Station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act of 1999.

This brings the number of people arrested as part of this investigation up to six.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Irish Independent