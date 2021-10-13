Two men arrested in Dublin after gardaí find abandoned vehicle and recover a firearm

Two men were arrested in Dublin today after gardaí discovered an abandoned vehicle and recovered a firearm.

At around midday, gardaí discovered a black Volkswagen Golf that was abandoned on the N2 underpass at the M50 junction heading towards the city centre.

In a follow-up search, a 33-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested a short distance away and a firearm was recovered.

Both were arrested at the scene and taken to Finglas Garda Station, were they are currently detained under the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the Volkswagen Golf that was abandoned on the underpass on the N2 to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling along the N2 towards city centre between 11.45am this morning, October 13, and 12.15pm who may have camera footage, including dash cam, has been asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.