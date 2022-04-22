Two men arrested in connection with fatal assault of Limerick man Alan Bourke

Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick last week have arrested two men in their 30s this afternoon.

The men are being held at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations in connection with the assault which took place last week.

Mr Bourke (48) died following the assault on Parnell Street, Limerick, last Friday night at approximately 10:25pm.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene outside Colbert Station but Mr Bourke was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick a short time later.

His Funeral Mass took place on Friday morning in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick city, and he was later buried at Castlemungret cemetery, just yards from the soccer club he represented with distinction.

A post mortem was carried out on Mr Bourke’s body at UHL after his death.

Gardaí had been analysing CCTV footage from the area from last Friday night in the attempt of identifying suspects.

Mr Bourke was a talented striker with Mungret Regional FC in the 1990s and represented Ireland at junior international level.

It’s believed Mr Bourke had been living in Cork in recent times before his death.