Two men arrested in connection with 10 burglaries in Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick

Two men have been arrested in connection with ten incidents of burglary and theft in Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops, over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.

Gardaí have seized also a car believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries and is currently being examined.

As part of the investigation the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested this morning, October 21.

They are currently detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The arrests took place as result of an intelligence led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks. The operation focused on an organised crime group believed to have been involved in these offences.

