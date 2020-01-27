Two men arrested in a cross-border probe into paramilitary-style attacks by a dissident republican group

Two men have been arrested for questioning in a cross-Border police investigation into paramilitary style attacks by a dissident republican group.

The victim of one attack was abducted from his home in Derry last November and badly beaten up by a masked gang after being taken across the border into east Donegal.

Members of the PSNI’s terrorism investigation unit carried out a number of searches in the Strabane area yesterday morning.

Armed officers arrested a 32-year-old man under the Terrorism Act and he was being held for questioning last night at the Musgrave serious crime suite.

At the same time, gardai from Donegal division carried out an operation in the east of the county and detained a man in his mid 30s under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

He was being held last at Letterkenny garda station and can be detained without charge for up to three days.

Gardai said investigations on both sides of the border were ongoing into the abduction and attack.

Most of those involved in the attack are thought to be from county Derry.

Anti-terrorist officers believe a dissident republican faction was behind the attack and other similar incidents.

Statistics for Northern Ireland show there were around 70 paramilitary-style assaults and shootings in Northern Ireland last year.

There were 14 paramilitary-style shootings, with 12 blamed on republican groups and the others attributed to loyalist gangs.

Online Editors