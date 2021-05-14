Two men arrested following drug, cash and weapon seizure in Clare 

Two men have been arrested following a drugs, cash and weapon seziure in Co Clare.

Shortly after 10am today gardaí in Ennistymon seized €40,000 worth of suspected cannabis and a sum of cash believed to be in the region of €20,000.

With the help of the Garda Dog Unit, two suspected imitation firearms, slash hooks, knives, hatchets and a baton were also seized.

The two men arrested are aged in their 20s and 50s and are currently detained at Kilrush Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.