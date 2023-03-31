Two men arrested as part of €1.3m seizure of cannabis in suspected organised crime operation

Two men have arrested following the seizure of an estimated €1.3m worth of cannabis as part of a joint operation targeting organised crime in counties Dublin and Meath.

The males, aged 39 and 45, are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a garda station in north Dublin.

Their arrests follow what gardai described as an operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in organised crime in the Dublin and Meath areas.

Gardai from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Units and the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit along with personnel from the Revenue Customs Service conducted the joint operation earlier today.

During the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 67.5 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.3m.