Two men arrested as Gardaí seize €2 million worth of cannabis in Drogheda

Gardaí have arrest two men and seized 100 kilograms of cannabis, worth €2 million, in Co, Louth.

“As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Louth area, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a Joint Operation with personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service today, Friday the 29th of April 2022,” Gardaí said.

“During the course of this operation, a premises in the Drogheda area was searched. Approximately 100 kilograms of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €2,000,000 was seized by Revenue Officers.”

Two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Drogheda Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.