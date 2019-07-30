Gardaí are quizzing two men after two loaded guns were seized following the search of a car this morning.

Gardaí are quizzing two men after two loaded guns were seized following the search of a car this morning.

Two men arrested as gardaí seize loaded guns after car searched in north Dublin

As part of ongoing investigations relating to organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search in the Kilmore area at approximately 4am.

Two loaded firearms, a revolver and a pistol, were recovered.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested are currently detained in a Dublin Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98 as amended.

