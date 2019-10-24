TWO men have been arrested as gardaí made a seizure worth almost €100,000 in drugs and fireworks.

Two men arrested as gardaí seize almost €100,000 in drugs and fireworks

In the haul, which came following searches in Balbriggan, cocaine and cannabis worth around €77,000 and €18,000 respectively, were seized as well as a large quantity of illegal fireworks.

One man in his 40s and another in his 20s were arrested in connection with the investigation.

The man in his 40s was charged today before Balbriggan District Court, while the other man is still in custody at Balbriggan Garda Station.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that the investigation is still ongoing.

Online Editors