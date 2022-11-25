Two men have been arrested after two separate robberies and an attempted hijacking in south Dublin on Thursday night.

The incidents occurred close to Booterstown train station at 9.30pm last night, when two men attempted to hijack a vehicle that was parked in the vicinity of the train station.

During the course of the incident, the male owner of the car was assaulted. The attackers took a mobile phone from him, and fled the scene on foot.

A second robbery occurred a short distance away when two men approached a pedestrian on Booterstown Avenue. The male was assaulted and a number of personal items were taken from him.

Following inquiries by gardaí from Blackrock and Dundrum Garda Stations, two males aged in their 30s and 40s were arrested and the stolen property was recovered by gardaí.

Both arrested men were taken to Dundrum Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.



