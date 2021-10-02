Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the face during a violent row in Longford last night.

The Lithuanian man in his late 30s was allegedly attacked in an apartment on the Strokestown road area of the county town at around 10pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene shortly after with the victim being removed to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

"Gardaí were alerted to an incident at an apartment on Strokestown Road, Longford last night, Friday 1st October, 2021 at approximately 10PM," a garda spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival a man (late 30s) was injured with stab wounds and was removed to Mullingar Hospital for his injuries. His injuries are non-life threatening."

Two men, aged in their early 40s and late 40s were arrested by gardaí in the early hours of this morning.

It's understood the two suspects are from eastern Europe also and are known to the victim.

They are currently detained at Longford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene itself was cordoned off for a number of hours and a technical examination carried out.