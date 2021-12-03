Two men arrested after petrol bomb was thrown at Clare property

Two men have been arrested after a firearm was discharged and a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in Co Clare last month.

Gardaí have been investigating since a firearm was discharged a petrol bomb was thrown at the property on Pearse Avenue, Cloughleigh, Ennis, in the early hours of Monday, November 22.

A garda spokesperson said no one was injured in the attack.

The men, who are both aged in their 30s, were arrested this morning after gardaí conducted a number of searches in the Ennis area.

They were being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.