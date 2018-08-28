Two men arrested after high-powered handgun delivered to house

DETECTIVES have arrested two men after a high-powered handgun was delivered to an address in west Dublin today.

The firearm, which is believed to be a glock, was transported to the Clondalkin property before armed gardai swooped on a number of individuals.

Two men have been arrested are part of the investigation and are currently being quizzed at separate Dublin garda stations.

The firearm, which will be technically examined by ballistics experts, was recovered during the search of a house in the Woodavens area of Clondalkin.

The arrests were carried out by detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) as part of a pre-planned intelligence led-operation.

A garda spokesman said: "The two males arrested, in their 30s and 40s, are currently detained at west Dublin Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Online Editors