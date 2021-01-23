| -0.1°C Dublin

Two men arrested after €90k of cocaine and €64k of cash seized by gardaí in Waterford

Cocaine and cash was seized by gardaí in Waterford Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €90,000 worth of cocaine and €64,000 in cash in Co Waterford.

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs unit carried out a search of two vehicles in Butlerstown shortly before 2:30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search approximately €90,000 of cocaine, pending analysis, and €64,000 in cash was seized.

The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Waterford Garda station. They can be held for up to 7 days.

Investigations are ongoing.

