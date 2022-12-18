| 11.3°C Dublin

Two men (30s) arrested after loaded gun and cocaine discovered in Dublin raid

The semi-automatic pistol found by Gardaí in Ballyfermot on Saturday. Photo: Gardaí.
The magazine and bullets of the pistol recovered by Gardaí yesterday. Photo: Gardaí.

The semi-automatic pistol found by Gardaí in Ballyfermot on Saturday. Photo: Gardaí.

The magazine and bullets of the pistol recovered by Gardaí yesterday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after gardaí found cocaine and a loaded pistol during a search operation in Dublin on Saturday.

The search which was carried out in a home in Ballyfermot on Saturday yielded a loaded semi-automatic pistol and a small amount of cocaine.

The search was carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau with support from the Special Crime Task Force.

Two men, both in their 30s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, Serious and Organised Crime, said: "The mission of An Garda Síochána is keeping people safe. Therefore, violent drug gangs who intimate our communities shall continue to be the primary target of our national investigations.

"An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt and dismantle these groups and I commend all the officers involved in this operation”

Investigations remain ongoing.

