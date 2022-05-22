Two men (20s) charged in connection with burglary at Dublin industrial park

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men (20s) in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested the suspects at an industrial park in Dublin 10 yesterday evening, Saturday May 21.

At approximately 7.30pm gardaí attached to Kilmainham Garda Station responded to the incident with assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

In a statement released this afternoon, a garda spokesperson said: "On arrival at the scene, the two suspects were observed removing property from the premises. Both suspects attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended a short time later.

"The males, aged in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Kilmainham Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday May 23, at 10.30am.

Gardaí said the stolen items have been recovered and investigations are ongoing.