Two men (20s) charged in connection with €157k drug seizure in Cork due in court

Two men have been charged in connection with substantial drug seizures in Co Cork and are due in court this morning.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men, following two operations in Cork on Monday 25th April.

At approximately 6:45pm, Gardaí stopped and conducted a search of a car on the Inniscarra Road, Ballincolling.

During the course of the search, €35,000 of cocaine was located in the vehicle.

A man in his 20s was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gurranabraher Garda station.

At approximately 9pm, in a separate operation, Gardaí conducted a search at a residential property in Highfield Park, Ballincolling.

During the search, €122,500 worth of cocaine was discovered and man in his 20s was arrested.

He was also detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda station.

Gardaí said the seized drugs have been sent for to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

"The two men, aged in their 20s, arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately €157,500 of suspected cocaine in two Garda operations in Ballincollig, County Cork, on the evening of Monday, 25th April, 2022, have both been charged and will appear before Cork City District Court (Court 1) at 10:30am on Wednesday, 27th April,” Gardaí said in a statement