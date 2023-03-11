| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Two men (20s) arrested after cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and €6k in cash seized in Wicklow

Other items used in the distribution of drugs, including a weighing scales, plastic packaging and containers were also recovered

Some of the drugs seized in Co Wicklow Expand

Close

Some of the drugs seized in Co Wicklow

Some of the drugs seized in Co Wicklow

Some of the drugs seized in Co Wicklow

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after drugs worth €27,000, including cocaine, cannabis herb, amphetamine, as well as €6,000 in cash, was seized in Co Wicklow.

Both men have since been charged following the garda raid on two residential properties that were searched in Wicklow Town and Greystones along with an industrial unit in Delgany.

Most Watched

Privacy