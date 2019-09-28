Two man held following seizure of cocaine and diamorphine worth an estimated €4m

Two men have been arrested after cocaine and diamorphine worth an estimated €4m was seized in Ballyfermot in Dublin.

The arrests, which were made yesterday evening, were part of an intelligence-led operation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A man in his late 20s was arrested following the interception of a car in Ballyfermot, where 20kgs of cocaine and diamorphine were found. He was later charged and was scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4.30pm today.

A second man (51) was arrested after 22.5kg of cocaine and diamorphine was seized after a car was stopped and searched at Parkwest Road in Ballyfermot.

A third search, of a commercial premises in the Kylemore Industrial Estate, led to the discovery of 1.8kg of cannabis resin.

The seizures have a combined street value of €4m.

The two men have been detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the drug-trafficking act. Gardaí said they were continuing to investigate.

