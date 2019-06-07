Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two house fires took place in the space of several hours in county Longford.

Two houses set on fire within hours of each in Longford

Two house fires took place in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford over Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The first fire took place in Coolarty between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

The house was empty and extensive damage was caused by the fire.

Fire Brigade Units from Granard responded to the incident.

At around 3am on Thursday a second fire took place in Corboy area of Edgeworthstown at around 3am. While the property was unoccupied, it too suffered damage.

"Gardaí are seeking assistance from the members of the public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity on the Main N4 at Corboy between Edgeworthstown and Longford," a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said.

"Any information to Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660 or alternatively 1800 666111."

The Gardaí do not believe that the criminal damage to both premises is linked and investigations are ongoing.

